Code Grey Drill

251017-N-ME175-1004 JACKSONVILLE, FL Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ethan Rim simulates an x-ray on a victim during a Code Grey Mass Casualty drill at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oct. 17. The last similar drill the hospital held was in 2023. U.S. Navy Photo by Julie M. Lucas
