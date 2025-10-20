Code Grey Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251017-N-ME175-1004 JACKSONVILLE, FL Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ethan Rim simulates an x-ray on a victim during a Code Grey Mass Casualty drill at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oct. 17. The last similar drill the hospital held was in 2023. U.S. Navy Photo by Julie M. Lucas