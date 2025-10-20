Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Code Grey Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    251017-N-ME175-1003 JACKSONVILLE, FL Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Room staff read over the victim information while developing a care plan during a Code Grey Mass Casualty drill at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oct. 17. The drill involved numerous departments throughout the hospital. U.S. Navy Photo by Julie M. Lucas

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9367218
    VIRIN: 251017-N-ME175-1003
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
