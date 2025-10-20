Code Grey Drill

251017-N-ME175-1003 JACKSONVILLE, FL Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Room staff read over the victim information while developing a care plan during a Code Grey Mass Casualty drill at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oct. 17. The drill involved numerous departments throughout the hospital. U.S. Navy Photo by Julie M. Lucas
