251017-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, FL Hospitalman Elijah Cajusto, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elijah Bates strap Navy Counselor 1st Class Amber Ruiz into a litter during a Code Grey Mass Casualty drill at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oct. 17. The intent of the drill as ongoing education and training opportunity to prepare staff for response to mass casualty events. U.S. Navy Photo by Julie M. Lucas
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9367216
|VIRIN:
|251017-N-ME175-1001
|Resolution:
|4960x4000
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Code Grey Drill [Image 4 of 4], by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.