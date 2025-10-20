Code Grey Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251017-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, FL Hospitalman Elijah Cajusto, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elijah Bates strap Navy Counselor 1st Class Amber Ruiz into a litter during a Code Grey Mass Casualty drill at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oct. 17. The intent of the drill as ongoing education and training opportunity to prepare staff for response to mass casualty events. U.S. Navy Photo by Julie M. Lucas