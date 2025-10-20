Code Grey Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251017-N-ME175-1002 JACKSONVILLE, FL Lt. Cmdr. Josh Cribbs supervises Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elijah Bates, left, and Hospitalman Elijah Cajusto as they load a victim onto a litter during a Code Grey Mass Casualty drill at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oct. 17. The intent of the drill as ongoing education and training opportunity to prepare staff for response to mass casualty events. U.S. Navy Photo by Julie M. Lucas