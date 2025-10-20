152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 152nd Engineer Support Company pose with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, Sgt. Maj. Michael Brown, CJTF-HOA command senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Navy Capt. Sara Taylor, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, following a transfer of authority ceremony with the Virginia National Guard's 180th Engineer Support Company at Camp Lemonnier on October 20,2025. The 152nd Soldiers have been deployed across the region. The Soldiers mobilized in January and have been deployed for 10 months. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer.