152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti

Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 152nd Engineer Support Company stand at attention during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti on October 20, 2025. The company concluded a deployment spanning three countries across East Africa, where they provided critical engineering and construction support to ongoing counterterrorism operations. The deployment marked the unit’s first overseas activation as a company, earning the 152nd its first campaign streamer. The Virginia Army National Guard's 180 Engineer Support Company took over the mission. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer.