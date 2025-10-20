152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti

New York Army National Guard Capt. Daniel Roche, commander of the 152nd Engineer Support Company, addresses attendees during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on October 20, 2025. Roche and his Soldiers concluded a deployment spanning three countries across East Africa, where they provided critical engineering and construction support to ongoing counterterrorism operations. The deployment marked the unit’s first overseas activation as a company, earning the 152nd its first campaign streamer. The Virginia Army National Guard's 180 Engineer Support Company took over the mission. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer.
