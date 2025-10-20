Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Capt. Daniel Roche, commander of the 152nd Engineer Support Company, and his first sergeant, case the guidon of the company during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on October 20, 2025. Roche and his Soldiers concluded a deployment spanning three countries across East Africa, where they provided critical engineering and construction support to ongoing counterterrorism operations. The deployment marked the unit’s first overseas activation as a company, earning the 152nd ESC its first campaign streamer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 09:16
    Photo ID: 9367161
    VIRIN: 251020-F-SQ068-1039
    Resolution: 4743x2668
    Size: 672.69 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti
    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti
    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti
    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti
    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti
    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti
    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti
    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Horn of Africa
    NYNG
    152nd Engineer Support Company
    transition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download