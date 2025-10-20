Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti

    152nd Engineer Support Company turns over duties in Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 152nd Engineer Support Company pose with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, Sgt. Maj. Michael Brown, CJTF-HOA command senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Navy Capt. Sara Taylor, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, following a transfer of authority ceremony with the Virginia National Guard's 180th Engineer Support Company at Camp Lemonnier on October 20,2025. The 152nd Soldiers have been deployed across the region. The Soldiers mobilized in January and have been deployed for 10 months. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 09:16
    Photo ID: 9367162
    VIRIN: 251020-F-SQ068-1057
    Resolution: 5035x2832
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    New York

    Horn of Africa
    NYNG
    152nd Engineer Support Company
    transition

