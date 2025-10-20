101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Brian Sutherland, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment commander, observes Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. The exercise enhances brigade-level readiness and strengthens interoperability with across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)