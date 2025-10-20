101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. David Cooper, an M240 machine gunner, and Pfc. Miller Braddex, a rifleman, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), engage role-play enemy forces during Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. The multinational exercise builds cohesive teams and prepares Soldiers to operate effectively in complex environments. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)