    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1 [Image 6 of 9]

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1

    GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. David Cooper, an M240 machine gunner, and Pfc. Miller Braddex, a rifleman, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), engage role-play enemy forces during Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. The multinational exercise builds cohesive teams and prepares Soldiers to operate effectively in complex environments. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    VIRIN: 251015-A-KF760-3038
