101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1

A Soldier from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participates in Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. The exercise enhances readiness and strengthens lethality across brigade formations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9366971
|VIRIN:
|251015-A-KF760-7816
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
