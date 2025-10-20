Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1 [Image 3 of 9]

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1

    GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participates in Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. The exercise enhances readiness and strengthens lethality across brigade formations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 04:14
    Photo ID: 9366971
    VIRIN: 251015-A-KF760-7816
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: DE
    Stronger Together
    ItWillBeDone
    101st Airborne Division

