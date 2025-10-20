101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1

Spc. Michael Jacobs, an M240 machine gunner, and Staff Sgt. Gavin Blair, a squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), egage role-play enemy forces during Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. The exercise enhances readiness and strengthens lethality across brigade formations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)
