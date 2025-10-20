Pfc. Darius Hudson, a combat engineer assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), lays in the prone position while observing for opposing force movement during Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. The exercise enhances readiness and strengthens lethality across brigade formations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 05:04
|Photo ID:
|9366965
|VIRIN:
|251015-A-KF760-8687
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1 [Image 9 of 9], by 1SG Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Finding Strength Beyond the Front Lines: Combat Engineer Honors His Mother’s Legacy Through Service
No keywords found.