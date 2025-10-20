101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Darius Hudson, a combat engineer assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), lays in the prone position while observing for opposing force movement during Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. The exercise enhances readiness and strengthens lethality across brigade formations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)