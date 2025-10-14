MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood

2nd Lt. James Packer and 2nd Lt. Tyler Laity of the Military Police Basic Officer Leader Course Class 08-25 clean and inspect pistols during weapons maintenance training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Oct. 14, 2025. Regular maintenance ensures each weapon functions safely and effectively in future operations. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)
