MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood

2nd Lt. Seth Kraman and 2nd Lt. Devon Brown of the 08-25 Military Police Basic Officer Leader Course practice drawing from their holsters during pistol training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Oct. 6, 2025. The drill improved reaction time, muzzle awareness, and safe weapon handling in preparation for qualification. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public)