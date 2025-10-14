2nd Lt. Seth Kraman and 2nd Lt. Devon Brown of the 08-25 Military Police Basic Officer Leader Course practice drawing from their holsters during pistol training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Oct. 6, 2025. The drill improved reaction time, muzzle awareness, and safe weapon handling in preparation for qualification. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 22:27
|Photo ID:
|9366243
|VIRIN:
|251007-A-XJ169-5754
|Resolution:
|1284x719
|Size:
|240.31 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 7 of 7], by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.