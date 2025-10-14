Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 1 of 7]

    MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Seth Kraman and 2nd Lt. Devon Brown of the 08-25 Military Police Basic Officer Leader Course practice drawing from their holsters during pistol training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Oct. 6, 2025. The drill improved reaction time, muzzle awareness, and safe weapon handling in preparation for qualification. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public)

