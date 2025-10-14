MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students in the Military Police Basic Officer Leader Course Class 08-25 practice subject apprehension techniques during defensive tactics training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Oct. 15, 2025. The hands-on exercise emphasized control, restraint, and officer safety. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)