Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Students in the Military Police Basic Officer Leader Course Class 08-25 practice subject apprehension techniques during defensive tactics training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Oct. 15, 2025. The hands-on exercise emphasized control, restraint, and officer safety. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 22:27
    Photo ID: 9366278
    VIRIN: 251016-A-XJ169-2034
    Resolution: 1010x807
    Size: 435.85 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 7 of 7], by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood
    MP BOLC Class 08-25 Develops Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood
    MP BOLC Class 08-25 Develops Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood
    MP BOLC Class 08-25 Develops Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood
    MP BOLC Class 08-25 Develops Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood
    MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood
    MP BOLC Students Develop Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    take down drills
    MP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download