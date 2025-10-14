MP BOLC Class 08-25 Develops Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Mackenzie Johnston demonstrates proper stance and grip with a simulated pistol during a vehicle traffic stop exercise at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Oct. 17, 2025. Students in the Military Police Basic Officer Leader Course trained to respond safely and effectively in traffic stop scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)