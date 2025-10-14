MP BOLC Class 08-25 Develops Leadership Skills at Fort Leonard Wood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Scott Hubbard demonstrates proper stance and grip with a simulated pistol during a vehicle traffic stop exercise at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Oct. 17, 2025. Students in the Military Police Basic Officer Leader Course Class 08-25 trained to respond safely and effectively in traffic stop scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)