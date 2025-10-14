AKOM continues recovery operations during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircrew, assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, and Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, conduct recovery missions out of Bethel, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2025. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard as recovery operations continue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)