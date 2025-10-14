AKOM continues recovery operations during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk aviators, assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, approach Nightmute, Alaska, during an Operation Halong Response mission, Oct. 17, 2025. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard as recovery operations continue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)