AKOM continues recovery operations during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Steven Gildersleeve, an HH-60M Black Hawk critical care flight paramedic, assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, surveys Nightmute, Alaska, during Operation Halong Response, Oct. 17, 2025. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard as recovery operations continue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)