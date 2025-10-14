AKOM continues recovery operations during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A child from Nightmute, Alaska, looks out the window of an Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during Operation Halong Response, Oct. 17, 2025. The AKARNG aviators transported Nightmute residents to Bethel. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard as recovery operations continue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)