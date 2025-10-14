Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM continues recovery operations during Operation Halong Response [Image 4 of 8]

    AKOM continues recovery operations during Operation Halong Response

    NIGHTMUTE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Brad McKenzie, an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew chief, assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, conducts a mission out of Nightmute, Alaska, during Operation Halong Response, Oct. 17, 2025. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard as recovery operations continue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    VIRIN: 251017-Z-GH714-1008
