National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Station

U.S. Army Spc. Johnathan Beck, with the 150th Aviation Regiment, and Pfc. Christian Jarvis, with the 821st Detachment, conduct a dismounted patrol in Farragut North Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, working alongside the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance safety and strengthen community trust across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)