National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Morgan Sayre, a horizontal construction engineer, and Pfc. Daniel Tippett, a construction equipment repairer, both with the 821st Horizontal Construction Company, West Virginia National Guard, conduct a dismounted patrol through Farragut North Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)