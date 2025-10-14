National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Mackenzie Townsend, an interior electrician, and Spc. Jacob Lester, a horizontal construction engineer, both with the 821st Horizontal Engineer Company, West Virginia National Guard, conduct a dismounted patrol near the Farragut North Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting law enforcement in maintaining safety and promoting positive engagement within the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)