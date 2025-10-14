Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Center [Image 3 of 5]

    National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Center

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mackenzie Townsend, an interior electrician, and Spc. Jacob Lester, a horizontal construction engineer, both with the 821st Horizontal Engineer Company, West Virginia National Guard, conduct a dismounted patrol near the Farragut North Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting law enforcement in maintaining safety and promoting positive engagement within the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 17:05
    Photo ID: 9364692
    VIRIN: 251014-Z-XW610-1050
    Resolution: 5663x3185
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Center [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Carrol Walter Hughes IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    District of Columbia
    DCNG
    Dismounted Patrol
    DCsafe

