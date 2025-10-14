National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Mackenzie Townsend, an interior electrician, and Spc. Jacob Lester, a horizontal construction engineer, both with the 821st Horizontal Engineer Company, West Virginia National Guard, conduct a dismounted patrol near Farragut North Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. National Guard members assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission provide visible support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents and visitors across the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)