    National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Station [Image 2 of 5]

    National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Station

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Morgan Sayre, a horizontal construction engineer, and Pfc. Daniel Tippett, a construction equipment repairer, both with the 821st Horizontal Construction Company, West Virginia National Guard, patrol the Farragut North Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission unites National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with local law enforcement to enhance safety and community trust throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 17:05
    Photo ID: 9364691
    VIRIN: 251014-Z-XW610-1016
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Station [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Carrol Walter Hughes IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

