National Guard Patrols Farragut North Metro Station

U.S. Army Spc. Morgan Sayre, a horizontal construction engineer, and Pfc. Daniel Tippett, a construction equipment repairer, both with the 821st Horizontal Construction Company, West Virginia National Guard, patrol the Farragut North Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission unites National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with local law enforcement to enhance safety and community trust throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)