Secretary of War Pete Hegseth meets with United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Defense John Healey prior to the 31st Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 15, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9363970
|VIRIN:
|251015-D-PM193-3082
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SW Meets with World Leaders at NATO [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.