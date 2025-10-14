Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SW Meets with World Leaders at NATO [Image 23 of 26]

    SW Meets with World Leaders at NATO

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza   

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and other world defense ministers convene for the 31st Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 15, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 11:49
    Photo ID: 9363975
    VIRIN: 251015-D-PM193-3180
    Resolution: 5726x3817
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
    This work, SW Meets with World Leaders at NATO [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SW Meets with World Leaders at NATO
    UDCG
    SECDEFHegseth
    NATO
    SECDEF

