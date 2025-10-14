Date Taken: 10.15.2025 Date Posted: 10.17.2025 11:49 Photo ID: 9363959 VIRIN: 251015-D-PM193-1302 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 4.71 MB Location: BRUSSELS, BE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SW Meets with World Leaders at NATO [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.