SW Meets with World Leaders at NATO

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meet with Commander of U.S. European Command U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich prior to a NATO Defense Ministerial Session at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 15, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)