SW Meets with World Leaders at NATO

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth meets with Icelandic Minister of Defense Porgerõur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir after posing for a family photo at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 15, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 11:49
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
