JTF- D.C. Georgia National Guard

From left, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Sauer, Staff Sgt. Christopher Clark, Spc. Edward McCormick, and Sgt. Jegan Gayadeen discuss how to implement their metro area patrols while NBA YoungBoy had a concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Oct. 1, 2025. Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard and South Carolina National Guard conducted patrols in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, along with 2,300 National Guard Members, providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by SGT Drost)