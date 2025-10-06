JTF- D.C Georgia National Guard Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jack Wilson and Sgt. 1st Class Mitchell Miller assist Soldiers and the community during patrols outside the Capital One Area before, during, and after a NBA YoungBoy concert in Washington, D.C. Oct. 1, 2025. Soldiers were activated in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, along with 2,300 National Guard Members, providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Andrea Drost)