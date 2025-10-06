JTF- D.C. Georgia National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Boles, Spc. Joseph Crews, and Spc. Doran Slaughter conduct roaming patrols outside the Capitol Arena for the NBA YoungBoy Concert Oct. 1, 2025. Soldiers were activated in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, along with 2,300 National Guard Members, providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Andrea Drost)