    JTF- D.C. Georgia National Guard [Image 4 of 5]

    JTF- D.C. Georgia National Guard

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Boles, Spc. Joseph Crews, and Spc. Doran Slaughter conduct roaming patrols outside the Capitol Arena for the NBA YoungBoy Concert Oct. 1, 2025. Soldiers were activated in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, along with 2,300 National Guard Members, providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Andrea Drost)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 17:56
    Photo ID: 9358302
    VIRIN: 251002-A-OD941-2455
    Resolution: 2595x1716
    Size: 853.82 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, JTF- D.C. Georgia National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

