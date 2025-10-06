JTF- D.C. Georgia National Guard

U.S. Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Lucas Heise of the 170th Military Police Battalion, center, speaks with Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers providing security outside the Capital One Area before a NBA YoungBoy Concert in Washington, D.C. Oct. 1, 2025. Soldiers are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, along with 2,300 National Guard Members, providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Andrea Drost)
|10.01.2025
|10.09.2025 17:56
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
