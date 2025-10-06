JTF- D.C. Georgia National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class John Caldwell, Spc. John Grant, and 1st Lt. Joseph Murphy maintain a stationary position as lines are formed going into the NBA Concert outside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Oct. 1, 2025. Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard and South Carolina National Guard conducted patrols in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, along with 2,300 National Guard Members, providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by SGT Andrea Drost)