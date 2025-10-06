AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the Department of the Air Force Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator talk with visitors about ongoing projects during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2025. The AIA collaborates with world-class researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, industry and allied collaborators to transition cutting-edge AI research into operational capabilities for Airmen, Guardians, and Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)