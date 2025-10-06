Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025 [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    Department of the Air Force AI Accelerator

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chasen Milner, Department of the Air Force Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator project liaison, shows Detachment 440 cadets an arcade-style demo he built to demonstrate how human players compare to AI reinforcement learning during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2025. The AIA is advancing AI research and development with industry, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and allied collaborators to deliver reliable, ethical and operationally effective AI capabilities for Airmen, Guardians and Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 13:39
    Photo ID: 9358095
    VIRIN: 250922-F-DG904-1817
    Resolution: 8059x6044
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025
    AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025
    AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025
    AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025
    AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025
    AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download