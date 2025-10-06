AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chasen Milner, Department of the Air Force Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator project liaison, shows Detachment 440 cadets an arcade-style demo he built to demonstrate how human players compare to AI reinforcement learning during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2025. The AIA is advancing AI research and development with industry, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and allied collaborators to deliver reliable, ethical and operationally effective AI capabilities for Airmen, Guardians and Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)