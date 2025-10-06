AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    Department of the Air Force AI Accelerator

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Ruppel, Department of the Air Force Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator (AIA) director, describes the AIA’s mission during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 23, 2025. The AIA, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, brings together leading data scientists, engineers and experts to develop and apply AI solutions across the Air Force, Space Force and Marines Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

