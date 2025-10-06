AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Ruppel, Department of the Air Force Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator (AIA) director, describes the AIA’s mission during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 23, 2025. The AIA, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, brings together leading data scientists, engineers and experts to develop and apply AI solutions across the Air Force, Space Force and Marines Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)