AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from Detachment 440 review examples of previously published research papers created through collaborations between Phantom project teams and Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2025. The AIA is advancing AI and machine learning research in collaboration with academia to address the most critical operational imperatives and maintain a decisive edge over competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)