    AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025 [Image 4 of 6]

    AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    Department of the Air Force AI Accelerator

    U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from Detachment 440 review examples of previously published research papers created through collaborations between Phantom project teams and Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2025. The AIA is advancing AI and machine learning research in collaboration with academia to address the most critical operational imperatives and maintain a decisive edge over competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 13:42
    Photo ID: 9358097
    VIRIN: 250922-F-DG904-1052
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
