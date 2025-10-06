AI Accelerator Attends AFA 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the Department of the Air Force Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator speak with attendees about the program during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 23, 2025. The AI Accelerator focuses on AI engineering, prioritizing real, robust and reliable systems for use across the Air Force, Space Force and Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)