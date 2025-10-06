Laughlin Hosts National Night Out Event

An attendee unlocks handcuffs from a member of Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 410 during National Night Out at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025. National Night Out was founded in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
