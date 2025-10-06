Laughlin Hosts National Night Out Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An attendee fits a fire fighter hat on their child's head with Sparky the Dog during National Night Out at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025. The National Night Out event not only informed families on safety and prevention but also brought fun activities that gave attendees hands-on experience with first responder equipment and provided free food and gifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)