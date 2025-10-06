Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laughlin Hosts National Night Out Event [Image 2 of 14]

    Laughlin Hosts National Night Out Event

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    Members of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 410 demonstrate fingerprint procedures during National Night Out at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025. The National Night Out event not only informed families on safety and prevention but also brought fun activities that gave attendees hands-on experience with first responder equipment, and provided free food and gifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9357890
    VIRIN: 251007-F-HD796-1110
    Resolution: 5643x3755
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Laughlin Hosts National Night Out Event [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Del Rio
    National Night Out
    47th FTW
    Team XL
    47th SFS
    Laughlin AFB

