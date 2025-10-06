Laughlin Hosts National Night Out Event

Members of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 410 demonstrate fingerprint procedures during National Night Out at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025. The National Night Out event not only informed families on safety and prevention but also brought fun activities that gave attendees hands-on experience with first responder equipment, and provided free food and gifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
