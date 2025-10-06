Laughlin Hosts National Night Out Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Latreon Jackson, 47th Security Forces Squadron defender, right, speaks to attendees during National Night Out at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025. Laughlin welcomed members of the Homeland Security Investigations, Del Rio Police Department, Texas Game Warden, and Texas Department of Safety to participate in this year's National Night Out, as well as members from the 47th Security Forces Squadron, 47th Civil Engineering Squadron fire protection, and the Office of Special Investigations Detachment 410. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)