    Laughlin Hosts National Night Out Event

    Laughlin Hosts National Night Out Event

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    Attendees create identification cards with their fingerprints at the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 410 booth during National Night Out at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025. National Night Out was founded in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

