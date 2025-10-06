Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge [Image 1 of 5]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Maurice Ray performs a weapons check on his M4A1 rifle at the completion of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge competition at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. This final task tests Ray's ability to maintain focus and perform critical safety and proficiency measures under extreme physical stress.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 23:11
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Expert Field Medic Badge
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    21st Theater Sustainment Command

