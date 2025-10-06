U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Maurice Ray performs a weapons check on his M4A1 rifle at the completion of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge competition at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. This final task tests Ray's ability to maintain focus and perform critical safety and proficiency measures under extreme physical stress.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9356688
|VIRIN:
|251002-A-XO150-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|439.75 KB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.