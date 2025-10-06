Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Maurice Ray performs a weapons check on his M4A1 rifle at the completion of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge competition at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. This final task tests Ray's ability to maintain focus and perform critical safety and proficiency measures under extreme physical stress.